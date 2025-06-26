The water level in the Beas River has recently increased due to continuous heavy rainfall in Mandi. (Photo/ANI)

Temporary sheds Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Water level in the River Beas in Mandi district of Himchaal Pradesh was seen to have gone up on Thursday on account of continuous heavy rainfall in the State.

Drone visuals from the site captured high water levels and strong current of the river over the weekend.

Two people died and six are missing in a flash flood near the Manuni stream. A team of NDRF personnel reached Dharamshala for rescue and relief operations.

Temporary sheds and an emergency response vehicle belonging to a private power project were damaged in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Siund of Sainj Valley in Kullu on Wednesday.

However, with reduced rainfall in the last 24 hours, the inflow into the river system eased, allowing the water level in the Pandoh Dam to drop gradually, bringing relief to local residents and administration.

Yesterday, following heavy rainfall and rising water levels, two bodies were recovered near the Manuni stream in the State's Kangra district.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra Hemraj Bairwa confirmed the development and stated that rescue operations are ongoing to trace those possibly swept away by the sudden surge of water.

"We have recovered two dead bodies. SDRF, police, SDM and the district authorities teams are at the spot. We are getting the headcount done to ascertain the number of people missing. More details are awaited. The situation is not as grim as it is being projected," said the Deputy Commissioner.

The incident took place near a small hydro power project, located at the confluence of multiple streams. Heavy rains triggered a sharp rise in water levels, catching residents and workers by surprise.

Apart from this, a cloudburst struck near Jeeva Nalla in the Sainj sub-tehsil of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, triggering sudden flooding in the region and sweeping away four houses.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Shimla has predicted light to moderate rain very likely at many places with few spells of intense rain and moderate thunderstorm/lightning gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely atisolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Una, Hamirpur,Bilaspur,Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi districts. (ANI)

