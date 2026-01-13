Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Public Works Department and Urban Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Tuesday firmly stood by his controversial social media post targeting the conduct of some All India Services officers, saying his remarks were correct and aimed solely at protecting the interests of the state and its people.

On Monday, the minister shared a post on Facebook and other social media platforms expressing agreement with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri's recent address in Mandi, alleging that some senior IAS and IPS officers from outside states were "undermining Himachaliyat" and had little emotional connection with Himachal Pradesh.

"We agree with the Deputy Chief Minister's address in Mandi. Some senior IAS/IPS officers from UP-Bihar are tearing apart Himachaliyat in Himachal. They have little concern for the state. There is a need to deal with them in time, otherwise Himachal's interests will suffer," the post read.

In the same post, Singh said that while officers from other states are fully respected, they must learn from Himachali officers and understand local sensitivities.

"As long as you are in Himachal, serve the people of Himachal. Do not make the mistake of becoming rulers," he wrote.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday and later to ANI, Vikramaditya Singh said he stood by every word of his post and found nothing wrong in it.

"I am very clear. For us, the interests of Himachal Pradesh and its 75 lakh people are supreme. Whatever position we are in today is because of the blessings, support and love of the people of Himachal," he said.

He underlined that the government respects all officers, whether IAS or IPS and fully understands the constitutional framework.

"We know that any officer from any part of the country can serve in any state. We welcome them with respect. But safeguarding Himachal's interests is our paramount duty. If there is any compromise with those interests, we will not tolerate it," Singh said.

The minister stressed that the state's resources belong to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

"Whether it is central funds or money collected from taxpayers, these resources belong to the 75 lakh people of Himachal. Their distribution must be through elected representatives. If any officer thinks he is no longer a servant but has become a ruler, then he is under a misconception," he said.

"Himachaliyat is supreme for us. If any officer harbours intentions contrary to the state's interests, those intentions need to be firmly checked."Emphasising the importance of local ethos, Singh added.

Clarifying that his remarks were not directed at any individual, Singh said naming officers publicly was not appropriate at this stage.

"This is not about any personal agenda or vendetta. This is about the interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh. Wherever required, we will raise this issue at the highest level. This problem has not emerged today; it has been going on for years. Even the opposition had raised it earlier in the Assembly," he said.

He asserted that the issue transcends party politics.

"I am not speaking from a political angle. I am speaking above party lines, in the larger interest of Himachal Pradesh. Officers have no right to arbitrarily allocate or divert funds. If such things have happened, we will place the facts at the appropriate forum. This will not be tolerated," Singh said.

Reacting to the controversy, Revenue, Tribal Development and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi urged restraint and specificity.

"Many officers from outside states are serving in Himachal Pradesh and doing good work. Statements should be specific. General sweeping statements are not helpful and can demoralise officers who are performing well," Negi said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, during a rally in Mandi marking three years of the Himachal Pradesh government, had earlier warned officers against working against the state's interests, stating such conduct would not be tolerated.

Vikramaditya Singh said his current stand was aligned with Agnihotri's remarks, "I support what Mukesh Agnihotri said in his speech that day. If such issues were raised on an official platform, there must have been reasons," he said.

When asked by the media, Mukesh Agnihotri said he had not yet seen Vikramaditya Singh's statement in detail. "I have not seen his statement yet. I will speak to Vikramaditya on this matter," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The issue has sparked a broader debate in the state's political and bureaucratic circles, with the government maintaining that while officers from across the country are welcome, any compromise with Himachal Pradesh's interests will not be accepted. (ANI)

