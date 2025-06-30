Guwahati, Jun 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday unveiled several projects, including a newly constructed stadium at a school in Assam's Golaghat district.

Inaugurating the newly constructed stadium of the historic Golaghat Government Bezbaruah Higher Secondary School, Sarma said that the school occupies a distinguished place in Assam's educational landscape.

Also Read | Who Is Anjali Vishwakarma? All About Woman IPS Who Got Into Heated Argument With BJP MLC Arun Pathak During Operation Sindoor Cup Match at Kanpur's Green Park Cricket Stadium (Watchy Video).

"The school has, for generations, sustained the tradition of imparting education through the medium of the mother tongue and that numerous alumni have gone on to bring recognition to Assam at both national and international levels," he said.

The chief minister also acknowledged the initiatives undertaken by the school's management committee to revitalise the institution's legacy.

Also Read | Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

As a part of this effort, an old hostel located on approximately twelve bighas of land has been redeveloped into a stadium complex.

He thanked the Numaligarh Refinery for providing financial assistance of approximately Rs 3.50 crore for the project, under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

Referring to the sports museum built within the complex as an innovative development, he noted that several eminent sports persons from Assam have contributed medals, jerseys, and sporting equipment to the museum.

He expressed hope that the complex would serve as a platform for nurturing sporting talent, and measures are also being undertaken to preserve Assam's traditional sports.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 130 project to provide a 24-hour drinking water supply to approximately 55,000 residents of Golaghat town from the Dhansiri River.

He also cited the establishment of significant infrastructural facilities, including the Golaghat Engineering College, Medical College, Cancer Hospital, the new district commissioner's office, and improved road connectivity under the 'Asom Mala' programme, as evidence of the district's ongoing development.

The chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed indoor stadium of the Golaghat District Sports Association.

Developed under the City Infrastructure Development Fund (CIDF) of the Government of Assam's Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, the double-storey facility, built at a cost of approximately Rs 7.94 crore, houses six table tennis boards and five badminton courts.

Sarma also visited the historic Athkhelia Namghar and inaugurated the newly constructed auditorium.

He offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Assam on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)