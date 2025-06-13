Guwahati, Jun 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that he has written to his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami to intervene and examine the death of a woman from Assam in the northern state.

The woman Rosmita Hojai, hailing from Dima Hasao district of Assam, was reported to be missing in Rishikesh on June 6 and her body was found in River Ganga after five days.

'We are distressed by the death of Rosmita Hojai, particularly the circumstances surrounding her death. I have personally requested the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri @pushkardhamiji to examine the issue, so that justice can be delivered', Sarma posted on X.

The Assam CM in his letter said that according to the information shared by her family, Hojai had travelled to Delhi to appear for a recruitment examination and later accompanied two individuals to Rishikesh.

'Subsequently, she went missing, and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death have raised serious concerns of possible foul play', he said.

The mother of the deceased woman had filed a zero FIR in Assam, which has since been transferred to the concerned police station in Uttarakhand, he said.

'In view of the gravity of the matter and the deep anguish being experienced by her family, I request your kind intervention to ensure that the matter is investigated in a comprehensive and time-bound manner, examining all possible angles', he said.

Sarma urged that if any criminal involvement is found, then the 'responsible individuals should be identified, apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law, so that justice is delivered'.

