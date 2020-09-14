Indore, Sep 14 (PTI) The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday heard several cases and passed orders in Hindi in place of English to mark Hindi Diwas.

A release issued by MP Public Relations Department said Justices SC Sharma, Virender Singh and SK Awasthi of HC's Indore bench heard several cases in Hindi and passed their decisions or other orders in the same language.

According to the release, these include the judgment of the High Court's double bench on an appeal filed by a convict against life sentence awarded to him by a lower court in Shajapur in a murder case.

In this judgment, which was pronounced in Hindi, the High Court upheld the order of the lower court.

The release said Justice Virender Singh on Monday passed orders in Hindi in all 41 cases in his court.

English is commonly used in regular proceedings and orders of Madhya Pradesh High Court, whereas Hindi is used in the lower courts of the state.

