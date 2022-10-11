Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI) Transnational conglomerate Hinduja Group on Tuesday said the company would invest in the field of electric bus- manufacturing, cyber sector, and finance in the State of Kerala.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 15 School Children Injured As Van Overturns in Cuddalore.

Gopichand Hinduja, co-chairman of the Group, gave the assurance regarding the investment at a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by the CMO (Chief Minister's Office) said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Dalit Youth Dragged Out of Home, Murdered in Hazaribagh; Case Registered.

As part of the process, Gopichand Hinduja would visit Kerala this December- end for further discussions. Prior to that a three-member team of the group would hold preliminary discussions with officials here, it said.

Multinational automotive manufacturer Ashok Leyland, a Hinduja Group company, is focused on manufacture of electric vehicles and would send a special team to the State on Vijayan's request to start a factory in Kerala, the statement said.

The team would visit the State and suggest a suitable location for the factory, it added.

It said the Group would explore investment opportunities in the fields of education, health, and finance in the State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)