New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday raised concerns over the government's handling of the Mahakumbh tragedy, and emphasised that while the Budget session is underway, the more pressing issue is the ongoing search for missing persons after the stampede.

Speaking to press ahead of the Union Budget, Yadav demanded immediate action and called for the Army's intervention, highlighting the unprecedented denial of Shahi Snan by saints.

"There is a more important thing than Budget at the moment - people in Maha Kumbh are still searching for their relatives. The CM has been there many times, the Union Home Minister has gone there, the Vice President is going today and the Prime Minister will also go there - in a Mahakumbh where many people died and the government has failed to provide the numbers of deceased and those who are missing," he said.

"Hindus have lost their lives - the government must wake up - I had said earlier as well to call the Army there. This has been the first time that saints have denied having Shahi Snan," Akhilesh added.

The stampede occurred during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, and resulted in the death of 30 people and left 60 others injured.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her record eighth consecutive Budget in Lok Sabha. The Budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Earlier on Saturday, Minister Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of presenting the Union Budget.

President Murmu also offered 'dahi-chini' to the Union Finance Minister. This is a customary gesture of wishing good luck. During their meeting, the Finance Minister was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President. (ANI)

