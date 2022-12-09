Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) A history sheeter was detained in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday after being slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said.

The accused, Rohit Kumar alias Makhan, who is involved in a number of criminal activities, was detained by a special police team from R S Pura area, they said.

The accused is a habitual criminal and his criminal activities are posing a great threat to the public peace and tranquility, they said.

A number of heinous cases are registered against Kumar at police stations of Ramgarh, Samba, Bari-Brahmana and R S Pura, Nawabad and Bishnah, they said.

Keeping in view of his repeated involvement in criminal activities, a dossier was prepared by Senior Superintendent of Police of Samba. Following this, Samba's District Magistrate issued the order of his detention under the PSA, they said.

The accused have been lodged in district jail in Jammu, they said.

