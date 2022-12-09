Chennai, December 9: With the Cyclone Mandous to make landfall by Friday midnight, the Tamil Nadu Education Department declared another holiday on Saturday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram , Cuddallore and Ranipet districts. Cyclone Mandous: 12 Shelter Homes Readied Near Coastal Areas in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram District As Cyclonic Storm Likely To Make Landfall (See Pics).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared rains in these districts of Tamil Nadu and issued a red alert in Kancheepuram, Chengalapattu, and Villupuram. Cyclone Mandous: IMD Issues Red Alert in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, Wind Speed to Cross 85 Kmph.

Light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected on late Friday and Saturday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2022 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).