Pune, Oct 16 (PTI) A history-sheeter was held for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a businessman in Pune, a police official said on Sunday.

He was held by a team of the Pune police's Anti Extortion Cell from Wai in neighbouring Satara district, the official added.

The man is accused of kidnapping a share market trader for a ransom of Rs 20 crore from Katraj in the first week of October.

The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against the man and his associates, the official added.

