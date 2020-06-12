Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | History-sheeter Held with Morphine Worth over Rs 4 Crore in UP

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 05:32 PM IST
Bahraich (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) A narcotics smuggler was arrested here with 450 grams of morphine worth over Rs four crore in the international market, police said on Friday.

The accused, Meraj Ahmad, is a history-sheeter, they said.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested Ahmad, a resident of Ali Nagar under Kharighat police station, on Thursday night.

A car used for smuggling narcotics and a firearm were seized from the accused, he said.

Ahmad has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Mishra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

