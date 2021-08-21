New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday mourned the death of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh and said his life was dedicated to the country, the religion and the people.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said it was rare to find a great personality like Singh -- a staunch nationalist who lived in the hearts of the people.

The home minister said Singh, as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, had delivered good governance with his devotion and political skills and ran a public welfare government free from fear and crime which was an excellent role model for the governments to come for its unprecedented reforms in the field of education.

"I bow down to such a great and ideal life dedicated to the nation, religion and people. The country and the entire BJP family is mourning his death," he said.

Shah said Singh, through his diligence, while holding various constitutional posts, made his unique contribution to the progress of the country by connecting the farmers, poor and deprived sections with the mainstream of development.

"With the death of Kalyan Singh ji, the country has lost a true patriot, honest and devout politician today. Babuji was such a huge tree, under whose shadow the organisation of BJP flourished and expanded. As a true worshiper of cultural nationalism, he served the country and the people throughout his life," he said.

The home minister said the country and the generations to come will always be indebted to Singh for his immense contribution.

"May God give him a place at his feet," he said.

Singh (89), who had been ailing for some time, breathed his last on Saturday night at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

Singh was closely associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished when he was the state's chief minister in 1992. PTI ACB

