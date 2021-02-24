Puducherry, Feb 24 (PTI): All schools here would be shut on Thursday in view of diversion of traffic for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a government function and a BJP public meeting, said the Directorate of School Education.

Modi would be on a day's visit to Puducherry on Thursday to unveil various Centrally sponsored projects at a function through video conference at the convention centre in JIPMER.

He would then proceed to Lawspet to address a public meeting organised by the local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the context of the upcoming Assembly poll. This would be Modi's second visit here. He had visited on February 25 in 2018 to participate in the golden jubilee of the formation of Auroville International project.

