Gopalganj (Bihar), Mar 27 (PTI) A home guard shot himself dead with his service rifle in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place on the premises of Town police station and the home guard, identified as 27-year-old Guru Nath Singh from Busi village, died on the spot, Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar said.

An investigation is underway to find the reason why he took the extreme step, he added.

