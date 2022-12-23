New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed anguish over the death of army soldiers in a road accident in Sikkim and said the injured have been provided with every possible assistance.

Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Sikkim.

"Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been provided with every possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest," Shah tweeted.

