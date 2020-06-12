Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Home Ministry Asks States Not to Restrict Movement of Buses, Trucks on Highways Between 9 Pm and 5 Am

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 06:57 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to states and union territories advising them not to hinder the smooth passage of buses and trucks plying on highways between 9 pm and 5 am and noting that the restrictions only aim at preventing congregation of persons and ensuring social distancing.

He said that `Unlock 1' guidelines state that movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the country except for essential activities.

Bhalla said it has come to notice that some states and UTs are also restricting the movement of persons and vehicles plying on highways between 9 pm and 5 am which is hindering their smooth passage.

"The purpose of restricting the movement of individuals, except for essential activities, between 9 pm and 5 am is primarily intended to prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing," the letter said.

It said that the restriction doesn't apply to loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics), buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying on state and national highways or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

