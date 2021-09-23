Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday announced that the party's 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' outreach programme will begin from Karnal on October 10 on the completion of two years of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

He said the outreach programme will begin from Karnal, the home constituency of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Hooda said the principal opposition party will go among the people and listen to their pain and problems, and will raise their voice from the streets to the Vidhan Sabha.

He said the decision to start the programme was taken in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party here on Wednesday.

“The Congress is the only opposition party in the Haryana Assembly today, while the rest of the parties are either supporting the government or have no representative in the assembly. Hence, it is our responsibility to go among the people and become its voice,” he said.

Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition, said the Congress would go to every corner of the state and discuss state-level and local issues in detail with the people.

“These issues of the people will be raised in the assembly with full preparation and the coalition government will be forced to fulfill its promises,” he said.

In the first phase of the 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' programme, the former CM will go to all the districts and in the second phase, there will be public interaction at the assembly level.

“There will not only be speeches, but we will be in the midst of people, from morning till evening, and will communicate directly with them,” he said and added that the people of the state were allegedly suffering due to wrong policies of the government.

Haryana has lagged behind in every aspect of development during the two years of the coalition government, he alleged.

“The ruling combine did not fulfil any of the promises made in their election manifestos. Farmers were not given rates of crops as per the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission, no law was made to guarantee crop MSP, bonus of Rs 100 per quintal was not given on crops, free tube well connections were not given to farmers, among others.

“…On the contrary, the present government has made the state number one in unemployment, crime, corruption and misery,” Hooda said, listing out the alleged failures of the state government.

The Congress leader said the present dispensation's promise of doubling the income of farmers has also proved to be a 'jumla' (gimmick).

“The latest National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report has revealed that during the tenure of the BJP government, the income of farmers has decreased instead of increasing. Similar breaches and failures of the government will be exposed through the 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' programme,” he added.

