New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The national capital on Friday experienced hot and humid weather with the maximum humidity settling at 87 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature in the capital settled one notch above normal at 35.1 degrees Celsius.

The national capital recorded nil rainfall till Friday 5:30 pm, according to IMD data.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with strong surface winds for Saturday.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34 and 26 degrees celsius respectively on Saturday," an IMD official said.

On Friday, the humidity oscillated between 87 per cent and 58 per cent.

The IMD on Thursday said the Southwest monsoon is likely to enter its withdrawal phase in the first week of September, which is about two weeks earlier than the normal date.

The normal date for withdrawal of the monsoon is September 17. However, the actual withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon usually happens either earlier or later given the dynamic nature of the weather systems.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (94) category around 7:29 pm, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

