New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an ICICI bank sales manager and an outsourced employee in Rs 50,000-bribe case, officials said Friday.

Sonu Shikarwar, a branch sales manager (ICICI Bank, Mathura), and Rishav Kumar, a sales executive (outsourced employee of the Bank) were arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe for the disbursal of home loan to the complainant, the agency said.

"It was further alleged that the said Branch Sales Manager demanded bribe of Rs 50,000/-from the Complainant for further disbursement of remaining loan amount and directed him to hand over the bribe to an outsource employee working in the ICICI Branch as Sales Executive," the spokesperson said.

He said the CBI arrested the accused while accepting the bribe.

