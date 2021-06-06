New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The national capital experienced a sunny Sunday and the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.1 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures would settle around 40 and 25 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Sunday's minimum temperature settled at 24 degree Celsius, four notches below the season's average and the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 40 per cent, the IMD said.

