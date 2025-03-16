Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Taking exception to BRS leader Harish Rao describing the party president K Chandrasekhar Rao as 'Father of Telangana', Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked how Rao can be compared with Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a public meeting at Station Ghanpur after attending development programmes, Revanth Reddy referred to the comments of Harish Rao, a nephew of Chandrasekhar Rao.

While KCR made a name for himself as 'Father of Telangana' in view of his struggle for achieving Telangana statehood, Revanth Reddy came to be known as 'father of filthy language', Harish Rao said.

Harish Rao objected to the chief minister's attack against KCR in the Assembly on Saturday.

Lampooning Harish Rao's remarks, Revanth Reddy said Mahatma Gandhi led a simple life, lived in ashrams and was the inspiration behind prohibition of liquor in Gujarat.

"Will this Father of Nation (KCR) wake up from sleep without the smell? Is there any comparison between that Father of the Nation and this Father of the Nation (KCR)," he asked.

While Gandhiji worked for the upliftment of Dalits, KCR lived in a farmhouse spread over hundreds of acres. "There should be some basis even for comparison," he said.

Telangana protagonists like late Professor K Jayashankar and Konda Laxman Bapuji, who sacrificed everything for the cause of the country and statehood without aspiring for any posts, can be called as Father of Telangana but not KCR, who "looted the state", Revanth Reddy said.

He further alleged KCR, who inherited a rich state when he became CM, handed over a "bankrupt state" to the Congress.

Stating that he was trying to explain the facts about the state's financial situation, he said Telangana's revenue has seen a decline.

Though the government had presented a budget with reduced estimates, the state did not get the anticipated income and the budget is going to close on March 31 minus Rs 70,000 crore, he said.

The state government had presented Rs 2.91 lakh crore budget for FY 2024-25 in July last year.

