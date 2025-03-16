New Delhi, March 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that with artificial intelligence (AI), humans are now being forced to reflect on what it truly means to be human, and this is the real power of AI which cannot replace us humans.

When asked by American AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman on his podcast about if he worries that AI will replace humans, the Prime Minister said he firmly believes that no technology can ever replace the boundless creativity and imagination of the human mind. No Matter What World Does With AI, It’ll Remain Incomplete Without India', Says PM Narendra Modi in 3-Hour Marathon Conversation With Podcaster Lex Fridman (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman

Here's my conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most moving & powerful conversations and experiences of my life. This episode is fully dubbed into multiple languages including English and Hindi. It's also available in the original (mix of… pic.twitter.com/85yUykwae4 — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) March 16, 2025

“It’s true that in every era, a competitive atmosphere was created between technology and humanity. At times, it was even portrayed as conflict. It was often portrayed as if technology would challenge human existence itself. But every time, as technology advanced, humans adapted and stayed a step ahead. It has always been the case,” the Prime Minister told Fridman in a candid three-hour-long conversation.

After all, it is humans who find the best ways to use technology to their advantage. “I believe that with AI, humans are now being forced to reflect on what it truly means to be human. This is the real power of AI. Because of the way AI functions, it has challenged how we perceive work itself. But human imagination is the fuel. AI can create many things based on that, and in the future, it may achieve even more,” PM Modi further stated. PM Modi Podcast Live Streaming: Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Interview With AI Researcher Lex Fridman.

Fridman replied, saying he agrees with PM Modi. “It does make me, and a lot of people wonder what makes humans special because it seems that there’s a lot that makes humans special. The imagination, the creativity, the consciousness, the ability to be afraid, to love, to dream, to think outside of the box, outside of the box of the box of the box, take risks, all of those things,” the host remarked. According to the PM, humans have an innate ability to care for each other, the natural tendency to be concerned about one another. “Now, can someone tell me, is AI capable of this?” he asked.

