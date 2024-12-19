Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of insulting former Minister of Law and Justice BR Ambedkar and undermining the Constitution.

His remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments, which Yadav claimed revealed the BJP's "hatred" toward Ambedkar and the values enshrined in India's Constitution.

He wrote, "How will those whose hearts are filled with hatred run the country? What happened today is not just an insult to Babasaheb but also to the Constitution given by him. This is another extreme point of the negative mentality of the BJP."

Akhilesh further underlined that the country has witnessed the BJP's true attitude toward Ambedkar, "Today, the country has come to know how much bitterness the BJP people have towards Babasaheb. The BJP people consider the Constitution made by Babasaheb as their biggest opponent because they feel that the way they want to exploit the poor, deprived, and oppressed and establish their dominance over them, the Constitution is standing as a shield against their evil intentions."

He also condemned the BJP's stance, calling it "Totally reprehensible! Deeply worrying!! Highly objectionable!!!" Yadav concluded his post by asserting, "Everyone says today, we don't want BJP!"

This criticism followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks in the Rajya Sabha, where Shah reportedly said, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives."

Meanwhile, INDIA Bloc MPs, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, held a protest in the Parliament premises on Thursday, demanding Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks. Many MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav, were seen wearing blue clothes as a mark of protest.

The INDIA Bloc MPs marched to Makar Dwar, demanding an apology and Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks on Ambedkar.

As parallel protests continued outside Parliament, a fresh controversy erupted. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged on Thursday that he was injured after being pushed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sarangi claimed he was standing on the stairs when another Member of Parliament fell on him, causing a head injury.

Another BJP MP, Mukesh Rajput, was also reportedly injured during the scuffle. (ANI)

