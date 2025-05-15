Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the Class 10th exam results on Thursday.

This year, 79.8 per cent of students have passed the examination.

A total of 117 students made it to the top ten positions, out of which 88 are girls.

Saina Thakur from Neugal Model School, Bhawarana, secured the first position with an impressive 99.43 per cent marks. Ridhima Sharma stood second with 99.2 per cent marks.

Two students secured the third position with 99.14 per cent marks each. They are Mudita Sharma from Modern Public Senior Secondary School, Swarghat, and Priyanka Sharma from Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin.

The results were announced at a press conference held in Dharamshala by Board Chairman and Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, along with Board Secretary Dr. (Retd Major) Vishal Sharma.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10th and 12th examination results.

On May 13, Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla congratulated students who successfully passed the CBSE Class X and XII examinations.

In his message, Birla highlighted the importance of hard work, discipline, and focus in achieving academic success.

In a post on X, Birla said, "Heartiest congratulations to all students who have cleared the CBSE Class X and XII examinations. Your success reflects sincere effort, discipline, and focus."

The CBSE class 10th and 12th examinations started on February 15 and concluded on March 18 and April 4, respectively. Class 10th students achieved a passing percentage of 93.66, whereas 88.39 per cent of students passed the Class 12th examination.

As per class 12th exam results, 91 per cent of girls have passed the exam this year, 5.94 per cent more than the boys. On the other hand, 95 per cent of girls passed the CBSE class 10th examination, which was 2.37 per cent more than the boys. A total of 22,38,827 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 20,95,467 students passed. (ANI)

