Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Cold wave has gripped North Indian hill town Shimla and its surrounding regions following a fresh spell of snowfall. The icy conditions have created difficulties for residents, impacting their daily routines.

Temperatures have plummeted across Himachal Pradesh. Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest temperature in the state at a bone-chilling -12.7°C. Other regions also experienced significant drops.

Samdho recorded a temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, while Bajaura (Kullu) experienced a low of -1.6 degrees Celsius. Kullu town recorded -2.5 degrees Celsius, and Reckong Peo (Kinnaur) registered -1.8 degrees Celsius. Narkanda saw a chilling temperature of -8.1 degrees Celsius, and Manali recorded -2.8 degrees Celsius.

Shimla itself had a low of -2.2 degrees Celsius, although the daytime temperature in the capital was slightly better at 1.0 degrees Celsius.

The drop in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius following the snowfall has added to the challenges faced by locals. Commuters and residents are finding it difficult to carry out their daily activities, including travel and essential chores. The biting cold and icy winds have further compounded the situation.

Despite the current harsh weather, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry conditions for the coming weeks. Clear skies and sunshine are expected to dominate, with no forecast of rain or snow in the immediate future. While this may bring some relief, temperatures are likely to remain low.

The snow-clad landscape has enhanced the region's natural beauty, drawing tourists, but for locals like Dev Kumar, the priority remains braving the cold and keeping life on track amidst these challenging conditions.

Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi witnessed a temperature dip as the minimum recorded on Tuesday at 7 am was 8 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, in Jammu and Kashmir, temperatures have also declined, with a maximum of 10 degrees Celsius and a minimum of -2 degrees Celsius accompanied by a partly cloudy sky.

In Uttar Pradesh, conditions were alike, with residents in Kanpur gathering around fires to warm themselves as the minimum temperature fell to 8 degrees Celsius.

In West Bengal's Kolkata temperature was recorded at 19.8 degrees Celsius. in Ahmedabad temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius at 10 am on Tuesday. (ANI)

