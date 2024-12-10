New Delhi, December 10: Several Opposition MPs on Tuesday demonstrated over the Adani issue in Parliament premises, carrying black 'jholas' (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani printed on it and 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' written on the obverse side. This is the latest in the series of unusual protests led by the Congress daily ahead of the sitting of Parliament in the morning.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the Congress, DMK, JMM, Left, among others, protested in front of the Makar Dwar steps. They were carrying black 'jholas' with caricatures of Modi and Adani printed on one side and 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' written on the obverse side of the bag. They raised slogans against alleged collusion between Modi and Adani and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter. Gautam Adani US bribery charges: INDIA Bloc MPs Including Rahul Gandhi Protest over Adani Issue in Parliament, Wear Jackets Reading 'Modi Adani Ek Hai' (Watch Video).

Earlier, Gandhi chaired a meeting of Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha to take stock of the party's stance on various issues and the way forward in Parliament. The protest comes a day after leaders of some INDIA bloc parties protested in Parliament complex over the Adani row, with Rahul Gandhi conducting a mock 'interview' over the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Prime Minister Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

Standing in front of the Makar Dwar steps in Parliament premises, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with MPs of other opposition parties had on Monday raised slogans of "Modi, Adani ek hain" and "we want justice". The opposition protests on the Adani issue have been taking place inside Parliament complex ever since the start of the winter session. Gautam Adani Breaks Silence on US Fraud Charges, Says ‘Every Attack Makes Us Stronger, Every Obstacle Becomes Stepping Stone for More Resilient Adani Group’.

Protests against corporate loot of Adani continues in the parliament. INDIA bloc MP's protested by wearing bags representing Modi-Adani friendship (aka crony capitalism). At a time when Prime Minister Modi is running away from Parliament, the opposition MP's are demanding a… pic.twitter.com/frUQmJyzM8 — CPIML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) December 10, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi | After both Houses are adjourned till noon, Opposition MPs protest on the steps of the Parliament on Adani issue, demand reply from the government on the issue pic.twitter.com/S6g59PDBHw — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court. The Congress has said Adani's indictment "vindicates" its demand for a JPC probe into the various "scams" involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate. Rahul Gandhi has sought Adani's immediate arrest. The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as "baseless".

