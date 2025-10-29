Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Wednesday flagged off two vehicles carrying essential relief material from Raj Bhavan, Shimla, for the disaster-affected families of Kullu and Chamba districts.

The relief consignment, dispatched through the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society, aims to support rehabilitation efforts ahead of the winter season in these regions.

The relief supplies include 74 kitchen sets, 300 tarpaulin sheets, 280 blankets, 20 shelter tool kits, and other essential household items required by families affected by recent natural disasters.

Speaking to the media after the flag-off ceremony, Governor Shukla said, "As and when requests come from the districts, we send relief material through the Red Cross Society. Although there is currently no major disaster situation in the state, wherever people are in need, we coordinate through our office and district authorities to provide assistance."

He added that the relief consignment being dispatched today was specifically meant for Kullu and Chamba.

"The material includes blankets, tarpaulins, tents, and other household items. If the district authorities feel there is any further requirement, they can contact our Secretary directly, and we will send additional support without hesitation in the interest of the people," he said.

Secretary to the Governor, C.P. Verma, and members of the State Red Cross Society were also present on the occasion.

Responding to media queries on the recent amendment made by the state government in the University Act, which removes the requirement of the Governor's consent for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, Governor Shukla, who also serves as the Chancellor of the state universities, remarked, "This is a question the media should ask the state government. We are working strictly within the framework of law and within the jurisdiction of Raj Bhavan."

He added that the President of India has referred the issue to the Supreme Court under Article 143, seeking clarity on fixing timelines for state bills. He said, "Whatever decision comes from the Hon'ble Supreme Court, we will abide by it."

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan has sought comments from the state government on a representation alleging irregularities in the appointments of certain top officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force), and the Member Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board.

In an official communication (File No. 43-44/95-GS) addressed to the Chief Secretary, the Governor's Secretariat stated that a representation dated October 5, 2025, had been received from Sh. Dev Ashish Bhattacharya, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The letter to the Governor alleged "non-regular appointments" to these key administrative positions.

The communication, signed by the Secretary to the Governor, directed the Chief Secretary to "look into the matter and send comments for the kind perusal of the Hon'ble Governor."

Governor Shukla confirmed the development while addressing media queries on the matter.

"Our office has received a letter from a citizen and social activist regarding temporary appointments of top bureaucratic and police officials. Accordingly, I have written to the state government seeking a response. So far, no reply has been received." Said Shukla.

"It is up to the state government how they want to run the administration. We have only sought their clarification on the matter as part of due process," he added further. (ANI)

