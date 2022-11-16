Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday, directed the Chief Secretary to the HP Government, to issue necessary directions to all the departments, Boards and Corporations of the State Government, regarding the monitoring of attendance of all the employees.

Based on the notice, the biometric systems in the offices have been operational.

According to an official release, a Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, and Justice Virender Singh, passed this order on an Execution Petition wherein attendance of official/officer from the office of Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla, was required, but they did not reach before the Court though it was 10.05 am.

"The Court took serious note of the matter and observed that the Central Government, after reviewing COVID-19 situation, issued instructions for resumption of biometric attendance in all its ministries," further stated.

The Court also noticed that many of the State Governments have made it mandatory for their employees to mark their attendance through the biometrics system, but the State Government appears to be under slumber as it has still not revoked the suspension of biometric attendance.

The matter has been ordered to be listed on November 22, 2022, for compliance. (ANI)

