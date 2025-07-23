Shimla, Jul 23 (PTI) The children of Bharmour village in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district put their lives in danger to reach their school everyday. In the absence of a bridge to cross a nullah on their way, they wade across it on foot.

The situation is so bad that when the Banni Mata nullah overflows during monsoon, the parents have to carry their wards on their backs to take them to Mandha School.

A video of them embarking on this adventure went viral on Wednesday.

The nullah flows near the ancient Banni Mata temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. It is located in Banni village near Bharmour, at an elevation of 8,500 feet on the foothills of the Pir Panjal range.

More than 25 students attend the Mandha Senior Secondary School by crossing this nullah, the water levels of which rises even after a light rain.

Local residents say they have raised the issue several times and demanded construction of a bridge across the nullah, but it is turned down each time due to paucity of funds.

"We have been demanding a bridge for a long time, but nothing has been done so far. Even the devotees who visit the Banni Mata temple have to cross the nullah," said panchayat member Ramesh Kumar.

"Safety of the children is important. Efforts will be made to resolve the issue at the earliest," the officials concerned said when contacted.

