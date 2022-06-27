Hamirpur (HP), Jun 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh New Pension Scheme Employees Union (HPNPEU) will take out a rally outside the state Legislative Assembly in the upcoming monsoon session to demand restoration of the old pension scheme, the union president said here on Monday.

A pension resolution rally would be organised in every district of the state, HPNPEU president Pradeep Thakur.

He said that with the new pension scheme their future security is at stake as they are just being given Rs 500 to 700 in the name of pension.

If pensions can be given to MPs and MLAs then why not us, the employees, he asked.

Thakur further said that the state government has constituted a committee to consider their demand.

The committee members have been receiving the benefits under the old pension scheme and it has not even held a single meeting in the last three months, he added.

