Bengaluru, June 27: In a shocking incident, a man attempted to kill his five-year-old daughter as his wife gave birth to second girl child.

The accused, identified as Venkateshwar Rao from Telangana's Prakasam district, has been arrested from Bengaluru on the complaint of his wife on Monday.

Venkateshwar Rao, a private company employee, got married to Nayana, a resident of Reddy Palya in HAL locality in Bengaluru, in 2016.

Nayana gave birth to a second girl child 10 days ago.

Accused Venkateshwar Rao had gone to see the new born at Nayana's residence, when a quarrel broke out between the couple regarding the girl child.

In a fit of rage, Venkateshwar Rao grabbed the first daughter and allegedly tried to strangulate her to death.

After rescuing her daughter, Nayana lodged a complaint with police in which she stated that her husband's family tortured her for dowry and harassed her when she gave birth to first female child. Since, she gave birth to a female child again, the torture by her husband increased.

Further investigation is on.

