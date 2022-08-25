New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a husband-wife duo for kidnapping and trafficking a 17-year-old girl in Delhi, according to the police.

The duo were identified as Neelam and Vijay Poorve.

According to DCP, Railway Harender Singh, the girl arrived at Old Delhi Railway Station by Avadh Assam Express train looking for a job in Delhi where she was lured to go to Shastri Park on the pretext of providing employment.

"The lady and her husband, Vijay Poorve, sold the minor girl for Rs 40,000 to one lady namely Mahendri in Bawana. Mahendri took her to Rajasthan to marry her to a man for Rs 1,00,000. The minor girl, as well as the person who had to marry her, refused to marry. Then Mahendri took her back to Delhi and somehow the minor girl managed to escape from the clutches of Mahendri and found out by police of P.S Defence Colony, South District and the matter was reported to P.S Old Delhi Railway Station," said the police.

Following the report, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the crime spots and adjoining areas and interrogated the suspects. The local secret informers were also activated.

"Some photographs of suspects were developed and shown to the girl and she identified one, who has been Dilip. The minor was taken to the residence where Dilip used to live and she also identified him and his wife Neelam, as the woman who took her from Railway Station on the pretext of providing a job," the police said. (ANI)

