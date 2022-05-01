Srinagar, May 1 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday arrested a 'hybrid' terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"#KulgamPolice & Army ( 34 RR) arrested one #hybrid #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam," the Kashmir Zone Police said on its Twitter handle.

Also Read | Indian Education Sector Biggest Target of Cyber Threats, Remote Learning Among Key Triggers: Report.

The police said incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.

Officials had earlier explained that a 'hybrid terrorist' carries out a task given to him by his handlers and then goes back to his normal work, waiting for the next assignment.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 17-Year-Old Dies After Fight Over Wrist Bands Denoting Caste in Tirunelveli District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)