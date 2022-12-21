Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The two leaders discussed national politics along with the development of Telangana and the administration in Punjab.

KCR welcomed Mann with a bouquet of flowers and also presented him with a shawl and a memento.

CM Mann also congratulated KCR on the erstwhile Telangana Rashtra Samithi being rechristened as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Other than KCR and Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, TRS leader B Vinod Kumar, TRS MLC S Madhusudhan Chary and several other leaders also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

