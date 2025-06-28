Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party corporators staged a protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office on Saturday, condemning the decision to change the name of the popular Annapurna canteen to Indira Canteen. The Congress government's move to rename Annapurna Canteens as Indiramma Canteens has sparked controversy in Telangana.

The protesters, led by the BRS Party, demanded that the GHMC revert to the original name, citing its cultural and symbolic significance. The protesters claimed that the GHMC's decision to rename the canteen was without any valid reason, as there were no improvements or additions to the canteen's services.

The corporators also alleged that despite the demonstration being peaceful, the police were rude and restrictive in handling the protest.

While speaking to ANI, corporator Sindhu Reddy said, "We are protesting here at the GHMC office because they have changed the name of the Annapurna canteen. They did not add any extra curries or counters, but changed its name to Indiramma canteen. We demand that they change the name back to Annapurna because it means Goddess of food, which is why KCR put this name... The police are very rude and are not allowing us to do the protest, while we came here for a peaceful demonstration..."

Additionally, corporator Kavitha stated to ANI, "BRS government named this canteen Annapurna and it should not be changed... Indira canteen is not the right word... We are demanding that the decision be taken back."

The Annapurna Canteen Scheme, launched by the previous Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, provided hot, hygienic, and nutritious meals for just Rs 5 to the poor, daily wage workers, and labourers in urban regions of Telangana.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National spokesperson NV Subhash criticised the move, calling it a "publicity stunt" aimed at impressing the Gandhi family. He demanded that the state government roll back the decision and suggested it was a "return gift" to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

"The BJP demands that the Congress government in Telangana roll back the names from Indira canteens to Annapurna canteens. What is the reason for the Congress government to rename the canteen, which is being run with funds from the state and GHMC, where people are fed for only Rs 5? Is it a return gift to Indira Gandhi on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the emergency... This is nothing but a publicity stunt where the CM Revanth Reddy govt chooses to impress the Gandhi family", NV Subhash told ANI.

BRS leader Krishank also slammed the government, stating that it should focus on fulfilling promises rather than changing names. He criticised the Congress government under Revanth Reddy for failing to bring in new schemes and pointed out that the name change was purely election-driven.

"The Congress government under CM Revanth Reddy's rule has done nothing for Hyderabad. Earlier, the KSR government had a Rs 5 Annapurna canteen for the poor, but now, as elections are approaching, Revanth Reddy's government has changed its name from Annapurna canteen to Indira Gandhi canteen. Why be a name changer, bring in new policies, and try to fulfil your 420 promises and guarantees that you have given? But the Congress government is all about changing names... This is really shameful... Revanth Reddy should stop pleasing the Gandhi family, stop being a Gulam to the Gandhi family, and instead try to please the voters who have voted for you", BRS leader Krishank said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Hanumantha Rao defended the decision, praising Indira Gandhi's contributions to the poor. He argued that the renaming was a fitting tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, Congress Senior leader Hanumantha Rao said, "The BRS government, under Annapurna Canteens, provided Rs 5 meals. Today, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, Indiramma Canteens provide meals at Rs 5. They have taken this name because Indira Gandhi brought a revolution; she implemented land ceiling, nationalised banks, and ensured insurance for land labourers. Revanth Reddy's Indiramma Canteen is a fitting tribute. Every poor person who eats that Rs 5 meal should remember Indira Gandhi, as the name is suitable. She brought a revolution in the lives of the poor. By adding her name, everyone will know about her work for the poor. The name for the canteens is fitting, and it should be maintained. Every poor person should eat the Rs 5 meal and remember Indira Gandhi forever. This initiative is good, and I appreciate Revanth Reddy." (ANI)

