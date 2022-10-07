Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) As the city is all set to host the Formula E race early next year, the Telangana government is organizing the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from February 6-11 next year as a run up to the marquee race.

The e-Mobility Week is packed with several exciting events that will showcase the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad and as part of this, the city will host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rall-E Hyderabad, and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix, an official release said on Friday.

K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries formally announced the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week at Pragathi Bhavan by launching the website and unveiling the logo and flyer for the event in the presence of Minister for Energy, G. Jagadish Reddy.

“The Hyderabad E-Prix will be one of the largest global events ever hosted in the state and using this opportunity to host the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad during the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is a great step to put the capital city on the EV map of the world,” Rama Rao said.

