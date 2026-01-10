Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Hyderabad Police, along with the H-NEW team, on Friday arrested two Nigerian nationals within the limits of Tolichowki Police Station and seized 150 grams of MDMA, mobile phones, multiple identity documents, and bank cards from their possession, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Vaibhav Gaiwad stated that the accused had travelled from New Delhi to Hyderabad to supply drugs. He added that they had overstayed in India and were involved in illegal activities.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 10, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

"Hyderabad City Police and the H-NEW team have apprehended two Nigerian drug suppliers in the limits of Tolichowki Police Station and seized 150 grams of MDMA along with mobile phones and multiple identity and bank cards. They came from Delhi to supply drugs here. The accused are being blacklisted so that they cannot return to India. The accused were found to have overstayed in the country while engaging in illegal activities," Vaibhav Gaiwad told reporters.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)