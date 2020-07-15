Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): A senior IPS officer suffered injuries in a road accident in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, a senior IPS officer V V Srinivas has received injuries after his car met with an accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Immediate Removal of Guna District Collector and SP After Dalit Couple Consume Pesticide While Resisting Eviction, Video Goes Viral.

His car turned turtle on the outer ring road outskirts of Hyderabad, the police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)