Attari (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Attari-Wagah border witnessed jubilant celebrations on August 14, a day ahead of the Independence Day. However, the day was celeberated less audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beating retreat ceremony, an elaborate ritual of lowering the national flags of both the countries just before the sunset, took place as it does every year, followed by a musical performance by the Border Security Force band.

Meanwhile, the North Block and South Block of the Parliament House, and the India Gate illuminated with bright colors on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day at the Red Fort in the national capital on Saturday. He will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument. (ANI)

