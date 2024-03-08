Ghaziabad, Mar 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the Indian Air Force's contribution to the nation's service is etched in "golden letters" and it is not only guarding the skies but also making a paramount contribution to the country's space programme.

In her address at a ceremony held at the Hindan Air Force Station to award President's Standard and Colours to four units of the IAF, Murmu said she believed that more and more women will sign up for the force and serve the nation.

Also Read | Karnataka Set to Impose 3% Additional Cess on Newly Registered Transport Vehicles, Introduces Lifetime Tax on EVs Above Rs 25 Lakh.

She also extended her wishes to women on International Women's Day.

The IAF's contribution to the nation's service is etched in golden letters, she said.

Also Read | Water Crisis in Karnataka: State Government Bans Usage of Drinking Water for Car Washing, Gardening, Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine.

"It is a matter of joy that the IAF is not only guarding our skies but also making a paramount contribution to India's space programme," the President said.

Besides guarding land, sea and air, today it's also essential to protect cyberspace and labs, Murmu said.

In her address after the ceremony, the President said she was pleased to know that the IAF has been adopting modern technologies in the last few years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)