Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) A warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol inside a camp here, officials said on Saturday.

Warrant Officer Inder Pal Singh, 53, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shot himself at Air Force Station Kalu Chak on the outskirts of Jammu on Friday, they said.

The officials said Singh's colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

After conducting a postmortem and a COVID-19 test, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family on Saturday, they said.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that police have started inquest proceedings and further investigation is underway.

This was the second incident of suicide among the IAF personnel posted in the Jammu region this month.

Earlier on August 8, an IAF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Udhampur district.

