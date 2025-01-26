New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) put on a breathtaking show at the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, with a dazzling air display that left the audience in awe.

Precision at tremendous speeds is on display today. Three MiG-29 aircraft in 'Baaz Formation' flypast in 'Vic' formation along with IAF Marching Contingent on Kartavya Path, captivating the audience. The flypast featured 40 aircraft/helicopters - 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters of IAF. These included Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache & Mi-17 helicopters. These aircraft are operating from 10 different bases.

They displayed a variety of formations including Dhwaj, Ajay, Satluj, Rakshak, Arjan, Netra, Bheem, Amrit, Vajrang, Trishul and Vijay. The concluding Vertical Charlie manoeuvre was performed by a Rafale fighter aircraft.

The first aerial formation of the day, the 'Dhwaj Formation', proudly carried the National Ensign along with the respective service ensigns of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Flying in from the skies, Mi-17 1V helicopters from the 129 Helicopter Unit.

Leading this spectacular fly-past was the Group Captain Alok Ahlawat, trooping the NationalFlag. Following closely was Deputy formation leader Wing Commander Shailendra Kumar Singh, trooping the Indian Army Ensign, with Wing Commander Rohit Tiwari to his left, representing the Indian Navy Ensign and to the right is Wing Commander Vinay trooping the Indian Air ForceFlag.

As these helicopters glided above, they showered vibrant petals upon the gathering, offering a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to the spectators below, making this moment even more memorable.

The ceremony culminated with the national anthem and the release of balloons carrying banners with the official logo depicting 76 years of enactment of the Constitution in both English and Hindi.

The IAF contingent was led by Sqn Ldr Mahender Singh Garati with Flt lt Nepo Moirangthem, Flt Lt Damini Deshmukh, Fg Offr Abhinav Gorsi as supernumerary officers accompanied by 144 airmen in a 12x12 formation.

The IAF band, led by Sgt Charles Anthony Daniel, featured 72 musicians, including 22 Agniveers. As it crossed the presidential dais, the band played the tune "Sound Barrier."

Notably, a landmark moment in IAF's history was the participation of Agniveervayu Women in the Tri-Services Contingent at the Republic Day Parade 2024.

Forty-eight IAF Agniveervayu women formed part of this prestigious contingent, with thirty of them receiving specialized training to execute drill manoeuvres synchronized with music.

Their first public performance at India Gate on Kargil Vijay Diwas, 26th July 2024, was a testament to their discipline and skill, achieved after just five months of rigorous training.

As the guardians of our skies and a pillar of national pride, the Indian Air Force continues to soar higher, embodying the ideals of courage, commitment, and excellence. Let us salute the men and women of the IAF for their unparalleled service to the nation.

Beyond its primary role of safeguarding our skies, the Indian Air Force has emerged as a beacon of hope in times of crisis, both nationally and internationally.

The Indian Air Force has consistently been at the forefront of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations, extending its reach beyond national boundaries. Whether assisting state governments during forest fires in Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, providing vital support during cyclones, floods, and other natural calamities, or conducting casualty evacuation operations, the IAF has been a lifeline in times of need.

By deploying NDRF and SDRF personnel, airlifting essential relief materials, and rescuing countless lives, the IAF continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to service.

In line with India's growing global stature, the IAF is in the process of establishing six new defence wings, starting with Spain, Armenia, and Ivory Coast. These initiatives underscore the Air Force's efforts to enhance its presence across the Indo-Pacific region, as well as in Europe, America, and Africa, further strengthening India's strategic partnerships worldwide.

The IAF showcased its operational prowess through large-scale exercises such as ExVayu Shakti-24 and Ex-Gagan Shakti-24, demonstrating a full spectrum of capabilities across all domains.

These exercises underscore the force's readiness to address emerging challenges and its ability to execute complex missions with precision and excellence. (ANI)

