Bengaluru, Aug 1 (PTI) IAS officer V Ponnuraj has been appointed as the secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai replacing Dr S Selvakumar.

A notification to this effect was issued on Sunday.

Ponnuraj will also be placed on concurrent charge as the managing director of the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited.

Selvakumar has been transferred as Secretary in the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.PTI GMS SS

