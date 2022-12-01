New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): IAS Sanjay Kumar took charge as Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education in Shashtri Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sanjay Kumar, a 1990-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, was a former Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and replaced Anita Karwal IAS upon her superannuation on November 30, 2022.

"Today, Shri. Sanjay Kumar takes charge as Secretary, Dsel, EduMinistry, EduMinOfIndia, in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. Prior to his joining as Secretary, DselEduMinistry, EduMinOfIndia, he was Secretary, YASMinistry," the Ministry of Education said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, the newly appointed Kumar said, "I joined as secretary, dept of school education and literacy, EduMinOfIndia this morning. my best wishes to outgoing secretary smt anita karwal."

Pursuant to assuming charge, Sanjay Kumar held a meeting with the senior officials of the Ministry in which he reviewed the functioning of the department, autonomous bodies and various schemes relating to school education.

Discussions were held on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, capacity building of teachers, infrastructure in schools, and the upcoming Prime Minister's interaction programme 'Pariksha Pe Pariksha'.

Kumar said that he looks forward to contributing towards providing quality, accessible and affordable education to every student in the country.

Sanjay Kumar also served as the principal secretary of education in Bihar. (ANI)

