New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) forum plays an important role in creating awareness about the strengths, opportunities and challenges of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), said BB Swain, the Secretary of Ministry of MSME.

He said this while inaugurating the IBSA 6th Tri-nation Virtual Conference on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) held on the second and third of September.

Also Read | Realme Pad Confirmed To Come With 7,100mAh Battery.

The main theme of the Conference was "Democracy for Demography and Development", according to a press statement from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Swain stated, "these meetings are being held with the objective to promote trade, understand trade barriers, facilitate investments through collective efforts towards better collaborations amongst the three nations."

Also Read | Tripura TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at trb.tripura.gov.in.

The conference was hosted by the Ministry of MSME in association with the National Small Industries Corporation Ltd (NSIC), Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (SEBRAE), Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) and Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA), South Africa and witnessed the presence of top officials.

The Chief Managing Director of NSIC said during his address that, "There is much to share and learn from each other's experiences and best practices in terms of the regulatory environment, technology support, access to finance and initiatives taken amid Covid-19 pandemic by IBSA members."

The Director of Administration and Finance of SEBRAE, Brazil mentioned that despite the challenges faced due to Covid 19 pandemic, SMEs are still reinventing and generating employment and IBSA needs to work towards their sustainable development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)