New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Defence Ministry on Saturday informed that the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued a missing Tamil Nadu fishing boat named 'Mercedes' in a massive search operation launched since April 24, 2021, at a distance of about 1,100 kilometres (590 miles) from Goa.

"With 11 crew, the fishing boat had sailed for deep-sea fishing West of Kerala on April 6, 2021, for 30 days voyage from Thengapattanam Fishing harbour in Tamil Nadu," informed an official release.

On April 24, 2021, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries authorities intimated regarding the sighting of debris by other fishing boats operating in the area presuming 'Mercedes' to be sunk.

The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Center (MRCC) of the Indian Coast Guard at Mumbai activated International Safety Net (ISN) to alert merchant vessels transiting near the reported position to lookout for the missing boat. Simultaneously, ICGS Samudra Prahari on deployment was diverted for search. MRCC (Mumbai) coordinated with merchant's vessel Maersk Horsburgh to join the search operation along with fishing boats operating in the area.

As the reported position was located in Pakistan Search and Rescue Region, MRCC Karachi was also requested for assistance as per International Marine Organisation (IMO) norms in vogue. Considering the distance from the mainland, the Indian Navy was requested for the launch of the Long-Range Maritime Patrol aircraft. It was learned that the fishing boat was not carrying AIS or any other transponder which could have assisted in the early locating of the boat by the search units.

After four days of continuous search amidst challenges of distance from the mainland and weather, the missing boat was located around 370 kilometres (200 miles) from Lakshadweep Islands.

ICG Dornier located and corroborated the presence of the fishing boat on the morning of May 1, 2021. The MRCC (Mumbai) established communication with the fishing boat on a satellite phone held by the boat and ascertained the crew to be safe. In the interim, an information was also received from Tamil Nadu fisheries authorities that the crew of IFB Mercedes had called up home through satellite phone to indicate that they are safe.

ICG ship Vikram on deployment off Lakshadweep was diverted to render logistic and medical assistance to the crew. The boat was located by ICGS Vikram on April 29, 2021, around 25 NM from Suheli Par, Lakshadweep Islands. ICGS Vikram provided necessary first aid to the crew of FB Mercedes and all crew were reported to be safe. ICGS Vikram escorted the fishing boat to its base port at Thengapattanam fishing harbour.

ICG Interceptor Boat C-427 was deployed on May 1, 2021, to coordinate with ICGS Vikram and facilitate smooth entry of FB Mercedes along with 11 crew members to Thengapattanam fishing harbour. The fishing boat was handed over to Assistant Director Fisheries Colachel for further disposal.

The ICG, as the national maritime search and rescue coordinator, has saved around 10,000 lives over 3,400 missions averaging almost one life saved per two days. Indian Coast Guard has been advocating the fitment of AIS, Distress Alert Transponders and Long-Range two-way communication mechanism for enhancing the safety of fishers proceeding for deep-sea fishing. (ANI)

