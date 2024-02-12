New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Judge of the International Court of Justice Hilary Charlesworth on Monday sat on the Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and witnessed judicial proceedings.

"I have great pleasure in welcoming ICJ judge Hilary Chalesworth among us. She has taught earlier at the Mayo College here. She is a distinguished jurist," the CJI said, calling Charlesworth a friend of India.

"We all welcome her Ladyship to the court," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

Charlesworth, an Australian international lawyer who has been a judge of the ICJ since 5 November 2021, is in India at present. On Saturday, she delivered the second annual lecture on 'The International Court of Justice: A legal forum in a political environment' on the Supreme Court premises.

