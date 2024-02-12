Bengaluru, February: The Karnataka budget session will commence on Monday, and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will address the joint session of the state legislature.

The session is expected to witness high drama between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP and JD (S) legislators against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections. Leaders of both parties are likely to engage in heated debates. Karnataka: Chikkamagaluru Administration Issues Notice to Chief Priest of Kodandarama Temple to Return Rs 4,74,000 That He Received as Salary Over 10 Years.

The 10-day session will be held from February 12-23. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the state budget on February 16, marking his 15th budget presentation. All eyes are on generation of revenue for the guarantee schemes, which cost Rs 55,000 crore annually.

Buoyed by the development of the inauguration of Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, BJP is ready to attack the ruling Congress over the 40 per cent commission charges and the issue of removal of the Hanuman flag. On the other hand, the Congress government is prepared to highlight allegations of discrepancies in the Central budgetary allocations to the state. Karnataka Shocker: 23-Year-Old School Teacher Kidnapped in Broad Daylight in Hassan, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Both the ruling and opposition parties are likely to debate the prevailing severe drought situation in the state, Congress MP D.K. Suresh's statement on a separate nation for South India, and BJP senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa's demand to shoot down those who issue anti-national statements.

CM Siddaramaiah is also likely to release a White Paper on the utilisation of funds granted by the Central government, as demanded by BJP. The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, aiming to ensure prominence of Kannada language on signage, will be introduced in the session. Protest in this regard by Kannada organisations in Bengaluru had turned violent and made national news recently.

The issue of Congress staging a protest in New Delhi demanding more funds for the state has become a flashpoint between the Congress government and BJP, and leaders of both parties are sparring over it

