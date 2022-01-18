Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) An improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, they added.

The IED blast took place on a road near a shrine in the Qoimoh area of the district, the officials said.

