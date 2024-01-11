Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 11 (PTI) An improvised explosive device (IED), planted by red rebels, was recovered on Thursday by security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

They detected the IED, planted by the Maoists, in a forest near Meralgada village under the Goilkera Police Station limits.

The IED weighing 7 kg was destroyed on the spot by a bomb disposal squad, a police statement said.

The security forces have been engaged in combing operations in the core Kolhan area of the district for the last one year, following intelligence input about the presence of proscribed Maoist leaders including Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said in the statement.

The operation was continuing.

Security personnel had on Wednesday recovered and defused a 5 kg IED in a forest under Muffasil police station.

